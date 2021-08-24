With holidays around the corner, Walmart starts last mile delivery service

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers at Walmart Superstore amid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead
Richa Naidu and Lisa Baertlein
·2 min read

By Richa Naidu and Lisa Baertlein

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Walmart on Tuesday launched a delivery service for other merchants throughout the United States, an announcement that comes as goods sellers scramble to secure deliveries ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.

Walmart has this year been trialing its first company-branded "last-mile" delivery vans, taking a page out of Amazon's play book as pandemic-led e-commerce demand pressures United Parcel Service, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

Through its latest program, called Walmart GoLocal, Walmart will dispatch workers from its Spark delivery network to merchants' stores to pick up items and then deliver them to shoppers. Over the past year, the retailer has doubled Spark's coverage to more than 500 cities, Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said last week on an earnings call.

"We were looking at different potential revenue streams, ways to commercialize the capabilities and scale that Walmart has - and so we'll think about what that means as this program unfolds," said Tom Ward, senior vice president of Walmart's U.S. last mile business.

Walmart declined to give specifics about the program's fee structure, but said it would be "competitively priced."

Amazon.com, the world's no.1 online retailer, delivers packages via a same-day service called Flex and contracts with van fleets that drop parcels on doorsteps.

Walmart's move comes as traditional carriers are looking at another chaotic holiday season that, like last year, will see them struggling with more packages than can be delivered.

During the holiday peak season, there are expected to be some 5 million more parcels per day seeking delivery than providers able to handle that demand, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé told analysts in July.

The company, which delivers packages for both Amazon and Walmart, recently said it was exploring super-fast local delivery apart from the pricey express deliveries offered by the company and rival FedEx.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Stays Lower on Vaccine Boost: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a boost to the U.S. vaccination drive allayed some concerns over the delta strain’s economic impact, lifting Wall Street. The dollar held a drop and oil steadied after surging. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge climbed for a second day, aided by jumps in Japan as well as Chinese technology stocks, with South Korea also advancing. Equities in China overall posted a modest gain after the central bank in a statement called for more credit support fo

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1800.00, Weakens Under $1774.60

    The direction of the December Comex gold futures contract on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1777.50.

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • Amazon (AMZN) Strengthens AWS Services Portfolio With MemoryDB

    Amazon (AMZN) announced the general availability of its fully managed in-memory database, Amazon MemoryDB for Redis.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Microsoft’s Stock Price Hit New All-Time High After Office 365 Hike

    Microsoft’s stock price has touched a new all-time high today after the company updated its price for the Office 365 subscription.

  • Fed tapering bond purchases could pressure stock market: Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach shares his market outlook with Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Arizona election audit report to be handed over to Republican state lawmakers

    Republicans in the Arizona state Senate will receive the report from the firm that conducted an audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. Christina Ruffini spoke with Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel about why we won't know what's in the report right away and why election officials and experts alike say the findings, regardless of what they are, won't be credible.

  • Bitcoin Topping $50,000 Stirs Forecast of Run Toward Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time since May as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced 3.8% to $50,272 as of 6:53 a.m. in New York, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. The revival in virtual currencies has excited the animal spirits of the crypto faithful, putting predictions of $100,000 or more for Bitcoin back in vogue. Others see the volatile asset carving out