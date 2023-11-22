Holidays behind bars: What is Thanksgiving like for convicted Alex Murdaugh now?

The holidays will never be the same for convicted murderer and confessed con man Alex Murdaugh, and with the loss of family, fortune and freedom he certainly doesn't have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The last time Murdaugh spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with his family, and as a free man of wealth and prominence, was the holiday season of 2020.

Since then, the man Court TV calls "the most notorious former lawyer in America" has spent his holidays in either county lockups or state prisons.

The Murdaugh family in 2018, when Randolph III was presented the Order of the Palmetto.

Since the fall of 2021, the now disbarred and disgraced South Carolina attorney has been charged in both state and federal courts on more than 100 financial and drug-related crimes he has since pleaded guilty to, leading up to his shocking July 2022 double murder indictments in the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, for which a jury of his "peers" found him guilty.

Now, although the S.C. Department of Corrections hasn't publicly announced where Murdaugh is spending his back-to-back life sentences — he is officially in protective custody in an "undisclosed" maximum security prison — it has been widely reported and confirmed by federal court documents that Murdaugh is enjoying his Thanksgivings now at McCormick Correctional Institution in McCormick, S.C.

Alex Murdaugh with Morgan Doughty, who dated Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh. Paul and Maggie were killed on June 7, 2021.

What was Thanksgiving like for Alex Murdaugh before the family murders?

Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former longtime housekeeper for Murdaugh and his late, slain wife, Maggie, and children, gave The Hampton County Guardian a glimpse of what Thanksgiving was like for the Murdaugh clan before their name became headline fodder and Netflix true crime entertainment.

With loving families on each side, the Murdaughs would enjoy taking turns for the holidays, spending one Thanksgiving at Maggie's parents' home or with her sister, and the next with Alex's parents, former solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III and his wife, Libby Murdaugh, at their Hampton County home in Almeda.

There was the traditional Thanksgiving fare all around, said Turrubiate-Simpson, and she added that each year she would help Maggie, who normally didn't do a lot of cooking, prepare the side dishes to take to either family gathering. They also decorated together for the holidays.

"Maggie was always really festive," said a saddened Blanca, who says she was close to Maggie before the June 2021 murders. "Maggie got really excited about the holidays."

But the happiest times, she added, were when the boys, Paul and "Buster," were younger and still at home.

Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson answers questions from prosecutor John Meadors during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Brighter days were also had when the family lived at their Holly Street East home in Hampton -- before the fatal February 2019 boat crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach and resulted in felony arrests for their younger son, Paul, and a multi-million dollar wrongful death suit against the Murdaughs and others.

"Maggie and Alex were much happier when they lived on Holly Street," added Blanca, who testified during Murdaugh's double murder trial about the worrisome impact the boat crash lawsuit had on the family, and Maggie in particular, a tragic accident that prosecutors say eventually led to the murders.

Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during day 21 of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Jeff Blake/The State/Pool

What is Alex Murdaugh doing for Thanksgiving 2023?

Alex Murdaugh has lost most of what he was probably thankful for. His wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, were brutally murdered by his own hand, says the state and a Colleton County jury.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

His surviving son, Buster, still believes his father is innocent of murder, according to a recent Fox Nation documentary but does not condone his father's fraudulent scandals. He has also reported media harassment and appears to remain out of the public spotlight as much as possible since the trial.

Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, passed away the week of the murders, and his ailing elderly mother is bedridden. His family law firm has disavowed the Murdaugh name to become Parker Law Group. Even Murdaugh's once festive home, the 1,700-plus acre Moselle estate, has been seized by the courts, sold, broken up, and sold again, while the family's once prized possessions were sold at auction to the highest bidder to benefit victims and pay court costs.

A 4-bedroom home on Moselle, the South Carolina estate, where the Alex Murdaugh lived with his family, prior to the killings, has gone on sale for $1.95 million.

So what will Murdaugh be doing this Thanksgiving? It is possible that he could have family or friends visit him at McCormick?

According to Chrysti Shain, spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Correction, visitation is allowed Thursday at all of the state's prisons, "pending any exceptions for medical or security reasons" or "unless they have lost their visitation privileges."

Murdaugh has one surviving son, three siblings and an extended family. Will anyone come to visit the family annihilator for Thanksgiving? Or will they choose to visit the gravesites of their slain loved ones?

As their murder trial came to a close last week, family, friends and community members placed flowers and memorials on the graves of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in Hampton.

What is Alex Murdaugh eating for Thanksgiving dinner?

Alex Murdaugh won't be enjoying Blanca's cooking anymore after watching the televised Thanksgiving Day parades with his parents, nor will he savor sips of bourbon with his brothers while watching the traditional "turkey day" football games. But he, along with most of the 1,124 maximum security inmates at McCormick, will have a holiday meal prepared by the Department of Corrections cafeterias.

Shain confirmed this week that all SCDC inmates (except those on special diets) will have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that includes: roasted turkey, steamed rice, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, collard greens, cranberry sauce, hot rolls, sweet potato pie and iced tea.

With two life sentences for murder and pending sentences in both state and federal courts for his financial crimes, Murdaugh will have many more prison holidays ahead of him.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Alex Murdaugh's Thanksgiving behind bars: From luxury to a SCDC meal