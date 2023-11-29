Holidays about more than parades in Daviess, Martin counties

Nov. 29—Parades may be the centerpiece for Christmas activity but there are plenty of other events for the public to take part in to celebrate the holidays.

Those include special activities sponsored by Discover Downtown Washington, Community Action Leading Loogootee (CALL), a downtown development group, and the Christmas in the Park Committee in Odon.

Discover Downtown Washington

After a busy weekend that included Small Business Saturday events, Discover Downtown Washington put together a number of activities that will run in association with the parade on Saturday.

"We plan our activities downtown around the annual Christmas Parade," said Amber Warden with Discover Downtown Washington. "We try to expand it out and try to make it like a Hallmark Christmas."

Early in the day will be a free movie at the Indiana Theater at 10 a.m. sponsored by Terri Kelso Insurance. From noon to 3 p.m. there will be free carriage rides at Gabhart Surveying on Fourth Street sponsored by the American Legion. From noon until 6 p.m. Rockstar Tattoos will be offering free temporary glitter tattoos for the kids. The 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. slot will feature Vendor Village in the EDC parking lot. Ornament decorating is planned in the lobby of the former German American that now houses the Times Herald office, Daviess County Economic Development, Our Community Foundation and many other businesses, at Second and Main from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As soon as the parade is over, Mayor David Rhoads will be lighting the Christmas tree and Santa will be available to meet with the kids at Home Building Savings and Loan.

"It's a big day," said Warden. "We do this to support our businesses but there is more to it. We want the community to come downtown and do things and enjoy it. A lot of the older people can remember a time when the came to downtown Washington to shop for the holidays. It gave you a nice homey feeling inside. That is what we are looking to create, special memories for people about our community now."

Loogootee CALL events

On Dec. 3 CALL will be sponsoring a vendor fair at the gym at the St. Johns Center prior to the parade. Dozens of vendors will have their wares on display and for sale starting at 10 a.m.

"We checked with the downtown merchants and we worked with them," said Pam Loughmiller with CALL. "They wanted us to put more of our efforts toward Small Business Saturday last weekend so that it what we did."

Officials say the hope is that they can bring more people to shop in the downtown area.

"We hope we get folks to visit our merchants and generate some positive reaction to what the community has to offer," said Loughmiller.

Odon Spirit of Christmas in the Park

The activities begin on Sunday night at 6:30 with a devotion and tree lighting at the Odon Park.

"It has grown to be a two-day thing," said organizer Sue Dart. "We start with devotions and a tree lighting on Sunday night. We invite the churches and everyone to come to the big pine tree that we decorate for the lighting and sing carols. The Elnora Bible Institute also puts on a program."

After that everyone is invited to the community building for cookies and hot chocolate.

Activities continue on Monday evening immediately following the Christmas Parade put on by the Odon Business Association. As the parade ends at the park, the community building reopens with hot chocolate and cookies and Santa sets up in the park to meet with the kids.

"That kicks off leaving the lights on in the park each evening through the end of the year," said Dart. "This is the way this community shares the love of the Lord. This is our season and our reason for being. There are a lot of reminders around the park about Christ and why we are here."

Dart says putting together the Spirit of Christmas event in the park takes a lot of volunteer hours and the decorating received an assist from the work crew out of the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.