Is Holista CollTech Limited’s (ASX:HCT) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2009 Rajen Marnickavasagar was appointed CEO of Holista CollTech Limited (ASX:HCT). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Rajen Marnickavasagar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Holista CollTech Limited has a market cap of AU$14m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.3m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$225k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$282m, and the median CEO compensation was AU$368k.

It would therefore appear that Holista CollTech Limited pays Rajen Marnickavasagar more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Holista CollTech, below.

Is Holista CollTech Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Holista CollTech Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 95% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 6.1% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn’t enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Holista CollTech Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 59% over three years, many shareholders in Holista CollTech Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Holista CollTech Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Holista CollTech shares (free trial).

