A Holistic Look At Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (NSE:ASAHISONG)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (NSE:ASAHISONG) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ASAHISONG is a financially-robust company with a a buoyant growth outlook, not yet reflected in the share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Asahi Songwon Colors here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

ASAHISONG’s share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

ASAHISONG’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that ASAHISONG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 34%, ASAHISONG’s debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

Next Steps:

For Asahi Songwon Colors, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

