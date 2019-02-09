A Holistic Look At Catena Media p.l.c (STO:CTM)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Catena Media p.l.c (STO:CTM), it is a company with a a great track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Catena Media p.l.c here.

Undervalued with proven track record

In the previous year, CTM has ramped up its bottom line by 46%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CTM outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Interactive Media and Services industry expansion, which generated a 13% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. CTM is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the interactive media and services industry, CTM is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that CTM is potentially underpriced.

For Catena Media p.l.c, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

