A Holistic Look At New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (HKG:1518)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (HKG:1518), there's is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on New Century Healthcare Holding here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

1518 is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 25% in the upcoming year, bolstered by its outstanding cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will more than double over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. 1518 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that 1518 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1518 currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. 1518 has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SEHK:1518 Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For New Century Healthcare Holding, there are three important aspects you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has 1518's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is 1518 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1518 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1518? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

