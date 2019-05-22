A Holistic Look At China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HKG:1606)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HKG:1606) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 1606 is a company with a a strong history of dividend payments as well as an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on China Development Bank Financial Leasing here.

Reasonable growth potential average dividend payer





1606 is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

Next Steps:

For China Development Bank Financial Leasing, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

