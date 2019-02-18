A Holistic Look At Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of CMRE, it is a company with an optimistic growth outlook, which has not yet been priced into the stock. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Costamare here.

Undervalued with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to CMRE is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 38%, bolstered by its impressive cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will rise by 59% over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. CMRE’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of CMRE’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of US companies with similar levels of earnings, CMRE’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that CMRE’s price is currently discounted.

NYSE:CMRE Future Profit February 18th 19 More

