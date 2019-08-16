A Holistic Look At CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of CSL, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive history and a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on CSL here.

Solid track record with reasonable growth potential

Over the past year, CSL has grown its earnings by 11%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 37% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company.

CSL's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CSL seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.35x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Next Steps:

For CSL, I've put together three key factors you should further examine:

