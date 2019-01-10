A Holistic Look At Fu Yu Corporation Limited (SGX:F13)

I’ve been keeping an eye on Fu Yu Corporation Limited (SGX:F13) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe F13 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Fu Yu here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

In the previous year, F13 has ramped up its bottom line by 48%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did F13 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a -25% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. F13’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about F13’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

SGX:F13 Income Statement Export January 10th 19 More

F13’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 8.0%.

SGX:F13 Historical Dividend Yield January 10th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Fu Yu, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for F13’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for F13’s outlook. Valuation: What is F13 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether F13 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of F13? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



