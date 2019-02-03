A Holistic Look At Funcom N.V. (OB:FUNCOM)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Funcom N.V. (OB:FUNCOM) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of FUNCOM, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Funcom here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

FUNCOM’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that FUNCOM has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. FUNCOM seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 22.1x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

OB:FUNCOM Future Profit February 3rd 19 More

