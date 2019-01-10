A Holistic Look At The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. HCKT is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Hackett Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

HCKT delivered a bottom-line expansion of 39% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 26%, which is what investors like to see! HCKT’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that HCKT has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. HCKT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.77x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

