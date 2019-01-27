A Holistic Look At JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of JBH, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on JB Hi-Fi here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

JBH delivered a bottom-line expansion of 35% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 25%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. JBH’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that JBH manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. JBH’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.62x total debt over the past year, which implies that JBH’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ASX:JBH Income Statement Export January 27th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, JBH is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 5.7%.

ASX:JBH Historical Dividend Yield January 27th 19 More

Next Steps:

For JB Hi-Fi, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

