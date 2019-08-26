A Holistic Look At Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of KALU, it is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Kaiser Aluminum here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

KALU's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that KALU manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. KALU appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.37x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

KALU is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Kaiser Aluminum, I've put together three key factors you should further examine:

