A Holistic Look At Munjal Showa Limited (NSE:MUNJALSHOW)

Munjal Showa Limited (NSE:MUNJALSHOW) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of MUNJALSHOW, it is a financially-sound company with a great history high-quality dividend payments, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Munjal Showa here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

MUNJALSHOW is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. MUNJALSHOW currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future. MUNJALSHOW's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of MUNJALSHOW's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MUNJALSHOW's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that MUNJALSHOW is potentially undervalued.

NSEI:MUNJALSHOW Intrinsic value, July 31st 2019 More

MUNJALSHOW’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 3.8%.

NSEI:MUNJALSHOW Historical Dividend Yield, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Munjal Showa, I've put together three relevant factors you should look at:

