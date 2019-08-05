A Holistic Look At Redington (India) Limited (NSE:REDINGTON)

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Redington (India) Limited (NSE:REDINGTON), it is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Redington (India) here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

REDINGTON's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. REDINGTON's has produced operating cash levels of 0.82x total debt over the past year, which implies that REDINGTON's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:REDINGTON Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that REDINGTON is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 3.1%. REDINGTON has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NSEI:REDINGTON Historical Dividend Yield, August 5th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Redington (India), I've compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for REDINGTON’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for REDINGTON’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has REDINGTON's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of REDINGTON? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.