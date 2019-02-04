A Holistic Look At RXP Services Limited (ASX:RXP)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

RXP Services Limited (ASX:RXP) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of RXP, it is a financially-sound company with a an impressive history high-quality dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on RXP Services here.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

RXP’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that RXP has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. RXP’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.7x total debt over the past year, which implies that RXP’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. RXP’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the it industry, RXP is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that RXP is potentially undervalued.

ASX:RXP PE PEG Gauge February 4th 19 More

RXP is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

ASX:RXP Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

Next Steps:

For RXP Services, I’ve put together three important aspects you should look at:

