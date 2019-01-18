A Holistic Look At Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SRV is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Servcorp here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

SRV’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SRV manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SRV’s has produced operating cash levels of 96.12x total debt over the past year, which implies that SRV’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ASX:SRV Historical Debt January 18th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that SRV is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 8.4%. SRV has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ASX:SRV Historical Dividend Yield January 18th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Servcorp, there are three key aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SRV’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SRV’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has SRV’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SRV? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



