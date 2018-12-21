A Holistic Look At Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (NSE:SHEMAROO)

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (NSE:SHEMAROO) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of SHEMAROO, it is a financially-robust company with a an optimistic future outlook, not yet factored into the price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Shemaroo Entertainment here.

Flawless balance sheet and undervalued

SHEMAROO’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the entertainment industry, SHEMAROO is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that SHEMAROO is potentially underpriced.

NSEI:SHEMAROO Future Profit December 21st 18 More

SHEMAROO’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that SHEMAROO has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SHEMAROO appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.79x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:SHEMAROO Historical Debt December 21st 18 More

Next Steps:

For Shemaroo Entertainment, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



