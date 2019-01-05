A Holistic Look At Sligro Food Group N.V. (AMS:SLIGR)

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Sligro Food Group N.V. (AMS:SLIGR), it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a great history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Sligro Food Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

SLIGR delivered a bottom-line expansion of 12% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SLIGR outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Consumer Retailing industry expansion, which generated a 10% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. SLIGR’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that SLIGR manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SLIGR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.78x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SLIGR is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Sligro Food Group, there are three key factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SLIGR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SLIGR’s outlook. Valuation: What is SLIGR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SLIGR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SLIGR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

