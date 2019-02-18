A Holistic Look At Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe SON has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a dependable dividend payer with a an impressive history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Sonoco Products here.

Solid track record established dividend payer

SON delivered a bottom-line expansion of 79% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, SON also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of -6.6%. This is an notable feat for the company.

NYSE:SON Income Statement Export February 18th 19 More

SON is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:SON Historical Dividend Yield February 18th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Sonoco Products, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SON’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SON’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SON’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SON? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

