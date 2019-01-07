A Holistic Look At Victrex plc (LON:VCT)

I’ve been keeping an eye on Victrex plc (LON:VCT) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe VCT has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Victrex here.

Over the past year, VCT has grown its earnings by 11%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 23%. which is an notable feat for the company. VCT’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about VCT’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is rather impressive for a UK£2.0b market cap company. VCT has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, VCT is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 6.2%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

