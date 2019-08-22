A Holistic Look At Worth Peripherals Limited (NSE:WORTH)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Worth Peripherals Limited (NSE:WORTH), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Worth Peripherals here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past year, WORTH has grown its earnings by 77%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, WORTH also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 9.0%. This is an notable feat for the company. WORTH's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. WORTH's has produced operating cash levels of 1.4x total debt over the past year, which implies that WORTH's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:WORTH Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Worth Peripherals, I've put together three important aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WORTH’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WORTH’s outlook. Valuation: What is WORTH worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WORTH is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of WORTH? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.