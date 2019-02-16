A Holistic Look At XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM), there’s is a financially-healthy company with a an impressive history high-quality dividend payments, trading at a discount. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on XLMedia here.

Excellent balance sheet, good value and pays a dividend

XLM’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. XLM’s has produced operating cash levels of 3.18x total debt over the past year, which implies that XLM’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. XLM is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of XLM’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, XLM’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that XLM is potentially underpriced.

AIM:XLM Intrinsic Value Export February 16th 19 More

XLM is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

AIM:XLM Historical Dividend Yield February 16th 19 More

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




