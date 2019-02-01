A Holistic Look At Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

I’ve been keeping an eye on Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ZURN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Zurich Insurance Group here.

6 star dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

ZURN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that ZURN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ZURN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.26x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SWX:ZURN Historical Debt February 1st 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that ZURN is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 5.7%. ZURN has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SWX:ZURN Historical Dividend Yield February 1st 19 More

For Zurich Insurance Group, I've put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

