Holland America tells cruise passengers on Rotterdam ship they won't be getting off for at least 2 more nights after weeks of being stranded at sea

LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Passengers onboard Holland America's MS Rotterdam cruise ship are set to undergo health checks and processing by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement today, according to a letter that was sent to healthy Rotterdam passengers on Tuesday.

The guests will not get to leave the ship Tuesday, according to the letter, which was viewed by Business Insider. The letter stated that passengers should pack their checked luggage so that it can be picked up Tuesday, but that they should keep enough clothing and toiletries for at least two more nights in their staterooms.

Four passengers have died on the Zaandam after an outbreak of respiratory illness sickened at least 233 people.

Nine passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Florida officials and Holland America's parent company Carnival Corp. have reached a conditional agreement regarding the disembarkation of passengers in Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. The plan is still pending final approval from Carnival and the Florida officials

Are you a cruise-ship passenger or employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.

Guests onboard Holland America's MS Rotterdam may get a chance to step off the ship Tuesday, as they undergo health checks and processing by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But they won't be going home just yet.

Rotterdam guests received a letter on April 2 with instructions indicating that they would undergo health and immigration process around 1:30 p.m. However, as of 2:30 p.m., neither the Rotterdam nor the Zaandam had reached their Port Everglades berths.

"We are still waiting for the okay for them to come" Port Everglades official Ellen Kennedy told Business Insider. "They're still buttoning up some of the contact deals and stuff."

Both ships are on the schedule for Port Everglades, but Kennedy said there is no official estimated time for the ships to arrive. Currently, the times on the schedule are functioning as "holding places" for the berths, saving spots for the cruise ships.

The letter indicated that Rotterdam guests should expect to remain onboard the vessel for at least two more nights,. The passengers have been stranded at sea for several weeks.

This comes after Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted on April 2 that the Unified Command task force and Carnival Corp. had reached a conditional agreement regarding a plan of action for the MS Zaandam and its sister ship the Rotterdam. The plan is still pending final approval from Carnival and the Florida officials. The ships have been dealing with an outbreak of respiratory illness that has sickened 233 passengers and crew members. So far, nine people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The April 2 letter from Holland America breaks down "all the information and steps that need to be undertaken to complete the pre-disembarkation process from the vessel" for Rotterdam guests. The document instructed passengers to pack "important personal items" like medications, valuables, and passports along with enough "clothing and toiletries for two overnights" in their carry-on luggage.

"You have been granted TSA clearance at airport, consequently your carry-on has to be packed in accordance with TSA regulations," the letter said.

Holland America did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment, and it is unclear if any passengers on the Zaandam received such a letter. All "well guests" from the Zaandam were transferred onto the Rotterdam, while sick passengers and their close contacts remained behind.

The letter breaks down instructions for healthy Rotterdam passengers, who "will go ashore, proceed through clearance by US Immigration & Customers officials and then return on board." Because the Rotterdam has not arrived at its berth, the processing has not yet been carried out. But the document instructs guests to remain in their staterooms until their deck sections are called.

Guests are being asked to fill out and hold onto a health questionnaire and pack and tag their checked bags. Guests have also been asked to leave the checked luggage outside their staterooms after breakfast. According to the letter, passengers "will not have access to checked luggage again until the end of your first flight."

Leaving their carry-on bags behind and holding onto their ship's ID key cards, health questionnaires, and passports, passengers are then instructed to "proceed to the gangway" when their deck sections are called. Guests will be reminded to "put on your face mask and keep it on until your return to your stateroom," according to the memo.

At the gangway, guests will move through a health screening station for a welfare and temperature check. They will hand over their health questionnaires "and await further instructions from the Health Screening Staff."

"Once cleared health wise, you will be issued an 'Approved to Disembark' card," the letter states. "Keep it safely with you at all times for the next two days, do not lose it."

At the ship's exit gangway, those guests with an "approved to disembark" card will have their ship's ID key cards scanned. They will then be permitted to "walk off the vessel to the terminal."

"In the terminal you will be seen by Immigration & Customs Officials following which you will be redirected to the vessel," the Holland America letter said. "Your checked luggage will be in the terminal. DO NOT attempt to retrieve or touch it."