Holland Aquatic Center executive director to retire in June

HOLLAND — It’s been over 10 years since Jack Huisingh became executive director of the Holland Aquatic Center.

But now, he's decided, it's time to step down.

Huisingh spent the previous 29 years working in the automotive supply industry with Donnelly-Magna Corp. and Prince Corp./Johnson Controls. He made the transition from private sector to public organization because he wanted to make a lasting impact on the local community.

The last decade has seen growth for HAC, including a recently completed $26.3 million expansion and renovation, and going from 70 employees in 2019 to 142. Annual daily visits have also grown, from 200,000 prior to the expansion to 350,000 in 2023.

Under Jack Huisingh's leadership, Holland Aquatic Center has grown both in size and attendance.

Huisingh announced last week he plans to retire, effective June 30.

It’s been quite a journey for Huisingh, who years ago learned to swim at HAC, then competed there in high school. He's watched his children and grandchildren learn to swim there. HAC was even Huisingh's first-ever workplace.

“Coming back here, to create the next generation with our board and our team, that’s just tremendously satisfying,” Huisingh said. “The concept of being able to build something for our next generation that’s going to be right here in Holland, and then a team internally that's really qualified and capable of running it for that next generation … is probably what I'm most pleased with.”

A national search for his replacement will begin soon, conducted by a committee of HAC’s Board of Directors.

Huisingh's not exactly sure what’s next as he heads into retirement.

“What God has in store for me next, I don’t exactly know — but for me, I’m going to allow a fantastic team to thrive in a beautiful facility and if I can help them and I can help others, I will,” Huisingh said. “It may mean riding on a lawnmower or it may mean helping somebody do something someplace else. We'll just see what happens.”

