This Holland-area district had a perfect graduation rate in 2023

LANSING — New data from Michigan’s Center for Educational Performance and Information shows statewide high school graduation rates continued to climb in 2023.

Graduation rates improved for the second year in a row and marked the second-highest rate in state history, according to the Michigan Department of Education. The only year higher was 2020, when graduation requirements were temporarily relaxed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide graduation rate was 81.77% in 2023, up from 81.01% in 2022. An 82.07% rate in 2020 is the state’s highest recorded mark. Statewide dropout rates averaged 8.13% in 2023, down slightly from an 8.19% mark in 2022.

In addition to overall graduation rates, CEPI tracks rates in 17 subgroups, based on gender, race, economic background and other factors. Each of those saw an increase in 2023, and 13 of the 17 rose to above pre-pandemic levels.

“Rising four-year graduation rates in all categories, above pre-pandemic levels in almost all cases, are a welcome sign that student achievement is rebounding and a tribute to the hard work of Michigan students, educators, support staff, and communities,” State Superintendent Michael Rice wrote in a press release.

Black River led local districts with a perfect 100% graduation rate for 2022-23. All 67 members of the 2023 class graduated on time, according to CEPI data. In 2022, BR had an 87.72% graduation rate and 5.26% dropout rate.

Zeeland East had a 96.55% graduation rate, with 0.4% completing high school through other means such as a GED, down from 97.25% in 2022. Of the 232 students in the 2023 class, 224 graduated. The school had a 3.02% dropout rate, up from 1.83% the year prior.

The graduation rate in Saugatuck was 94.55%, down slightly from 96.05% in 2022. The school had a dropout rate of 3.64%, up from 2.63% in 2022, with 52 of 55 students graduating.

Zeeland West’s graduation rate was 93.69%, with another 2.7% completing high school through other means. The school had a 2.7% dropout rate; 208 of 222 students graduated. In 2022, West had a 95.88% graduation rate and a 2.88% dropout rate.

At West Ottawa, the 2023 graduation rate was 88.91%, plus 0.9% finishing by other means, and the dropout rate was 7.04%. In 2022, West Ottawa had an 89.39% graduation rate and 4.55% dropout rate. Of the 568 students in the 2023 class, 505 graduated.

Hamilton saw 175 of 227 students graduate, a 77.9% rate. That’s down from 85.5% in 2022. The school’s dropout rate was 7.93% in 2023, up from 6% in 2022.

The graduation rate in Fennville rose from 73.23% in 2022 to 77.8% in 2023, with 77 of 99 students graduating. Another 6.1% finished by other methods. Fennville’s dropout rate improved to 8.08%, down from 10.24% the year prior.

Holland’s graduation rate was 71.9%, with another 1.2% completing high school by other methods, down from 76.12% the year prior. The school’s dropout rate improved from 12.42% to 11.98% and 174 out of 242 students graduated.

