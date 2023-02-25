Holland-based Haworth sets global sales record in 2022

HOLLAND — One of Holland's largest employers set a global sales record in 2022.

Haworth reported Wednesday, Feb. 22, global sales of $2.5 billion in 2022 — a 27.5 percent increase from 2021 that, it says, is "mostly organic."

The blue "Pergola" in Haworth's headquarters. The freestanding architectural workspace allows for building spaces quickly, so users can connect, collaborate and focus while controlling their environment.

"This is the best global sales performance in company history," the business wrote in a release.

“Achieving this level of sales is an important milestone for Haworth, with credit due to the entire organization and our dealer partners,” said President and CEO Franco Bianchi. “Together with our clients and suppliers, we faced a tumultuous 2022 and achieved these results with deliberate strategy, a diversified portfolio and design innovation.”

Bianchi hopes to see that growth continue as the company approaches its 75th anniversary.

“We are optimistic about future growth in a less inflationary environment, with more stable supply chains and excellent customer service,” he said.

