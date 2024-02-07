OTTAWA COUNTY — A third candidate has entered the field for Ottawa County Sheriff.

Jon Anderson, a business owner and retired law enforcement professional living in Grand Haven, has filed to run for the seat.

Anderson is the third candidate to file, and the third Republican, joining soon-to-be Ottawa County Undersheriff Eric DeBoer and Grand Rapids Police Department Captain Michael Maycroft. The three will face off in a primary election Aug. 6. As of Tuesday, no Democrats had declared for the seat.

Anderson’s law enforcement career was spent in California beginning in 1985, according to his LinkedIn page. He spent 10 years in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Brea Police Department before joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

More: Two candidates declare for Ottawa County Sheriff — take a peek

He worked in the RCSD from 1996 until his retirement in 2016. Anderson held a variety of positions, from deputy to captain. Along the way, he spent time as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

Anderson holds an associate degree from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.

He is co-owner of Bullet Hole Firearms and Training in Holland, located at 15 S. Waverly Road. According to his LinkedIn page, he’s owned the business since January 2022.

Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Ottawa County will elect a new sheriff in November after Steve Kempker's announcement he won't seek re-election.

The deadline for candidates to file is Tuesday, April 23.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland business owner joins the Republican race for sheriff