Holland City Council candidates answer the tough questions

HOLLAND — As the November election approaches, Holland candidates are working to get their message in front of voters. This year, residents will be asked to fill four seats on Holland City Council, of which three are contested.

Lyn Raymond, a current council member, is running for the uncontested seat in the second ward, while two candidates have filed for each of the remaining seats — one at-large, the fourth ward and the sixth ward.

Michael Schultheis and Ryan Spencer will compete for the at-large seat, while Kim Rowan and Mike Short will face off for the fourth ward and Benjamin Attema and Devin Shea will go head-to-head for the sixth ward. None of the six candidates for contested seats are incumbents.

The Sentinel sent a questionnaire to all six candidates for contested seats in August. Most have responded, and their answers, edited for length and clarity, are below. Ryan Spencer did not respond after several invitations to participate.

1. Holland voters approved a key land sale in May, paving the way for the Waterfront Holland project planned by GDK Construction. Do you support the plan as last presented to Holland City Council? If not, what would you like to see done with the land instead? If so, how do you expect the project to impact the greater Holland area?

Schultheis: I support the decision of our voters, which presents an historic opportunity to benefit our community for generations to come. I would note the waterfront project plan recently presented before City Council remains in a conceptual phase. The city has committed to transparency in the development process, and it's important that our community takes advantage of the opportunity to best inform future decision making.

Michael Schultheis

Rowan: I am supportive of the land sale approved at our last voting cycle. That opportunity was years in the making, undergoing rounds of submissions by various parties, consideration by the council and, ultimately, approval by Holland’s voters.

The final concept or ultimate use for the waterfront property has yet to be determined. The concept that was put forth during the public consideration in advance of the vote was concept only and is not yet a finally approved project. I would be supportive of a mixed use that allows for public access in the way of retail and perhaps even boat docks. The concept of housing (condominium building) has also been advanced. It's important to note the use of this particular property will generate income for the city. It would be best if the interests of public and private needs could somehow be satisfied in its ultimate development.

Short: I did not vote for it; however, I would be obliged to support it, as a majority of the citizens of Holland, whom I would be representing, have already voted in favor of it. I am glad this is a local project with a local developer because it will have local investment and control.

Attema: I am in support of allowing the public more access to the waterfront and promoting public spaces for both visitors and residents to frequent. I will be skeptical that this water access will not be privatized until the final plans are in place. Water access on the southside of Holland and specifically downtown has been an issue for a long time.

Much of the waterfront has been made inaccessible to the majority of Hollanders. This project is a major opportunity that needs to be done right. I understand the tax incentives for the city to add luxury condos ... but this move will define Holland for years to come because of how it could shape and expand downtown for all.

Shea: I have been closely tracking the progress of the Waterfront Holland project from its inception a few years ago. This endeavor really excites me, as I am very interested in the concept of revitalizing the waterfront and establishing a connection between Eighth Street and Lake Macatawa. Given the location of the JDY land, nestled between two industrial uses, I find it hard to envision a better use of our assets as a city.

I wish to emphasize my unwavering insistence on ensuring public access, a space where every resident of Holland can feel not only invited, but also comfortable. The site plans will certainly go through further iterations and the public will be encouraged to participate in that process.

2. Holland stands at the line between two counties: Allegan and Ottawa. Ottawa County is in the midst of a political transition, particularly in terms of the county board, and voters are curious. Do you support recent initiatives by county-level government? How might you work with the county, and what goals would you seek to accomplish?

Schultheis: Most people just want to see the job get done — for the local government to work efficiently, be responsive to residents, and to be good stewards of our tax dollars. People are also tired of the lack of civility and public breakdown of decorum that has unfortunately become the norm in many communities. Holland City Council should lead as an example of transparency, open debate, and responsible governance.

Rowan: Holland is part of a vibrant and growing Ottawa County. It is essential to work with county government to advance the goals of our city and our county. It's always better when there's collaboration and transparency within any institution, as well as between institutions. Sharing ideas, creating a forum for discourse and evaluating opposing opinions are what a great democracy is built upon.

Short: I cannot comment on this question, because I am unaware of the initiatives that are referenced. However, as a City Council member, along with the mayor and other council members, we would work together with the elected members of county-level government.

Mike Short

Attema: I think it's important to be able to make bridges and work with neighboring officials to enhance the greater community overall. That's something that I'm equipped to take on. I believe in being able to understand where others are coming from, instead of demonizing opinions that differ. Diversity in opinions is a good thing!

Shea: Because of the recent lack of transparency and procedural consistency of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, it will certainly be more difficult for the city and the county to work together seamlessly. Elected officials have a responsibility to leverage the resources of these different governing bodies to best serve the public. For example, public transportation would benefit from collaboration with the county. The county could be an efficient partner in improving mobility and transit.

3. LG Energy Solution is nearly complete with the exterior of its transformative expansion, bringing hundreds of jobs and thousands of dollars in investments to Holland. As other companies seek to grow, what actions would you support to attract more business? What actions might you be against?

Schultheis: The investment by LG is a win for our community and a testament to what our city and region have to offer both for growing families and growing businesses. City leadership needs to remain vigilant to ensure our infrastructure — transportation, housing, essential public services — is improving and ready to handle future economic growth.

Rowan: Most cities welcome the growth of business to their community. Attracting large companies to an area brings tax dollars, jobs, and other resources that flow with business growth in a city. Also flowing with growth are a number of burdens, such as housing needs, traffic congestion, perhaps even environmental concerns. A particular business might bring many, many jobs to which the community is dependent. When or if that business pulls up and leaves or ceases to exist, a community remains vulnerable to the void that the loss of that business creates.

I believe a city government should always be looking and evaluating large (and smaller) companies that would be a good fit for a community. ... Getting the buy-in from the community is always a strong component of the success or failure of any endeavor.

Short: I would like to see organic growth. The entrepreneurial spirit in Holland is huge. I would encourage local growth with reasonable tax abatements. Consider the example of 50 percent locally-owned Cold-Link Logistics, which is doubling in size in just three years. Big companies pull out when overseas tax laws, wages, and construction costs favor manufacturing elsewhere.

Growing local business does not guarantee the company will remain, but it's more likely to remain than a multinational firm.

Attema: The Holland area has a rich history of spawning businesses that've helped to enrich the community and make it what it is today. I want to know the cost that Holland incurs by giving incentives to outside businesses. There are definitely situations where the tax incentives makes sense, but not always. I don't believe that growth for the sake of growth is always good. And I do believe there's such a thing as growing too fast from the outside that actually disrupts the fabric of the city that has allowed it to flourish for more than a century. My objectives are to retain, grow, and attract.

Shea: Economic development isn't a one-size-fits-all concept. When encouraging businesses to relocate or grow in Holland, we must weigh the local impact. Job creation is vital, but fiscal responsibility and sustainability are crucial too. We need to consider whether these businesses reinvest locally, downstream impacts on small businesses and farmers, and if they fill job gaps. Moreover, we must assess their impact on public services and infrastructure. These factors are vital for informed decision-making on economic incentives.

Devin Shea

4. Energy sustainability is a thriving topic of interest in Holland. Just down the line of Lake Michigan, the Palisades Nuclear Plant is fighting to reopen. Do you support the reopening? What steps would you support to make Holland a more sustainable city?

Schultheis: As a current member of the Palisades leadership team, I am strongly supportive of the plant’s repowering for the energy, jobs, environmental, and security benefits it provides Michigan and our country. Large scale, emissions-free generation in our region provides greater grid reliability and electric stability to our homes and businesses.

Rowan: The search for and utilization of a variety of sources of energy are essential to our modern existence. The sustainability, cost, and environmental impact of every energy resource is a fundamental analysis that must take place before any endeavor to bring online any new or existing energy resource. I support the effort to reduce our collective carbon footprint and am anxious to work with our city and BPW leaders to continue to incentivize that effort in our community.

Short: Yes, on two conditions: The first is (if) electrical energy needs demand it be put back in service, (and second), only if it can be put back into service safely.

Attema: I predict energy will be my generation’s lifelong endeavor. Nuclear energy is a scary thought because the consequences of a failure, however slim the possibility, are devastating. I like the idea of exploring more energy sources. I am skeptical about an old facility that has outlived its retirement date. I will take the advice from nuclear experts but also do everything in my control to make sure that decisions are well thought out and not rushed.

Ben Attema

Shea: While the Palisades Nuclear Plant falls beyond the purview of Holland City Council, the significance of green initiatives cannot be understated. Several promptly implementable initiatives could enhance daily lives as well as help our planet. Pollinator gardens offer a dual benefit by bolstering the city's ecosystem health and sequestering carbon, while curbing storm runoff. Community gardens foster neighborhood participation and diminishes reliance on mowing and herbicides. Additionally, an expanded network of electric car charging stations warrants attention.

5. Across the state, "content neutral" policies are being introduced in cities and schools. Would you support a "content neutral" policy in Holland, even if the policy could effectively ban city-displayed support of the LGBTQ+ community?

Schultheis: I am not aware of any initiative within the city to introduce a content neutral policy, nor would I pursue introducing one.

Rowan: The issue of content neutral (and content-based) policies essentially comes down to the issue of freedom of speech. Thankfully, the Founding Fathers addressed this issue in the First Amendment of the Constitution. ... I support the right of free speech. All federal and state statutes, local ordinances, as well as government regulations and policies, are subject to strict judicial scrutiny. That is a very high threshold. Before considering a particular policy, a governmental body must consider its regulatory purpose.

Short: Yes, “content neutral” policies support the non-LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ communities alike.

Attema: I think these policies would be something to consider, and I remain open to both sides of the argument. Without knowing the specifics or the implications of such a policy, I cannot say whether I would offer support. I also recognize that I will represent Ward 6 and I advocate for the will of my ward, rather than on the sole basis of my personal opinions. I do think that city leadership needs to be careful taking sides on cultural issues that are controversial or not necessarily even supported by the majority of residents. I believe that culture needs to be dictated by people and not the government, except in cases where there is oppression or discrimination.

Shea: Content neutral policies are a new concept and aren't well defined. However, I will take this moment to say that I emphatically support the LGBTQ+ community and stand behind their fully endowed freedom of speech and right to be proud of who they are. I also must state that I have zero tolerance for hate speech.

6. Would you participate in a forum organized by a nonpartisan group open to the public?

Schultheis: Yes.

Rowan: Yes. I have accepted an invitation to participate in a forum for the candidates running for Holland City Council sponsored by the League of Women Voters to be held Monday, Sept. 25, at the City Council Chamber.

Short: Yes, I will be participating in the Sept. 25 forum.

Attema: On Sept. 25, I will be participating in the League of Women's Voters forum. I am open to entertaining the idea of an event that would further conversations and benefit the public.

Shea: I am always thrilled to have any opportunity to have discussions with other Hollanders about their goals and hopes for the city.

7. What role do you think the media plays during the campaign cycle? What role do you think the media plays after public officials are elected?

Schultheis: Our local media plays an important role in facilitating an information exchange between candidates and voters, as well as in ensuring public transparency, integrity, and accountability in government.

Rowan: Media is an essential part of our modern political process. Our media should always strive to present fact-based reporting, free of opinion, persuasion or misinformation. Although we have “social media” to provide exposure, it lacks the accountability and legitimacy that mainstream media has pledged to uphold. Journalism is an honorable profession and can make a real difference on so many levels.

Kim Rowan

Short: To report the news accurately and not to interpret it. Interpretation is subject to an individuals' opinions and comprehension of the facts. The role should be the same before and after the election.

Attema: I appreciate the media's unique position to be able to investigate, report, and hold officials accountable. I am saddened by the gradual disappearance of truly local and independent news, but that is a result of the economic reality of the media in this time period. My hope is that the media accurately and fairly reports election information to allow constituents to make informed decisions and provide accountability post-election.

Shea: The media is vital to the democratic process and cannot be overstated. It's important that the media be professional and provide unbiased information so the voters can be well informed. Equally important is the role that the media plays after elections. Accountability is paramount to good governance and it's my hope that the media continue to highlight elected officials and the decisions they make between election cycles.

8. If elected, what will be your first priority?

Schultheis: My foremost commitment is informed decision making. City Council has a broad range of responsibilities that impact our community and all who live and work within it. Therefore, it's important to resist the urge to make decisions without engaging our residents, understanding the background and history of a topic, and recognizing the impact of decisions.

Rowan: My first priority when becoming a councilmember is to listen and learn. I am not entering this role to advance a particular agenda. I am excited at the opportunity to serve my community! In my professional life as an attorney, I am asked to serve on one side or another of a particular issue between different parties. I always take the time to listen to the parties and learn everything I can about the issues and then form a strategy to advocate for a position. I will address my responsibility to City Council in the same manner.

Short: I will get a deep look at the city’s budget. ... Revenues for property taxes and service charges aren't going to keep pace (with the current operations budget growth rate). Therefore, other sources of funding will be needed, and these are often from entities outside of our local government. Outside funding sources often stipulate how the funding can and cannot be used.

Attema: My first priority will be to make bridges and inroads with other officials and key individuals/groups. I recognize that I stand on the shoulders of those who have come before and will reap from what has been sown. I describe myself as a grounded person who can understand different points of views. One of the top priorities will be addressing the waterfront project and ensuring that it'll provide access and benefit to the greater public.

Shea: My first priority will be to govern with full transparency and procedural competency to fulfill our city’s stated vision of maximizing the livability of every neighborhood.

9. Is there an issue you believe the city needs to address that it isn't addressing?

Schultheis: We need to bring more urgency and effort to assess and improve our public transportation options.

Rowan: In preparing for this campaign, I went back over many sources of material to understand which issues the city and its citizens have addressed, the respective positions of the community, and the actions the city has taken. I watched previous council sessions, read a great deal of archived newspaper articles, reviewed budgets, surveys and watched previous forum debates and discussions, and I was pleased to learn that the issues that are concerning to our community are, for the most part, advancing in one way or another.

Short: Holland is located in a region of Ottawa and Allegan counties that is replete with wetlands. However, within the past 25 years, wetlands areas in this region have disappeared from the National Wetlands Inventory Maps. The balance of development, growth, and preservation must be considered.

Attema: I would like to see a committee or a study done on human trafficking in Holland. I don't believe that it's been something that's been addressed in the past and I would like to see the council take strategic measures to ensure that Holland is a safe place for families as we continue to rapidly grow. I also intend to address planning for a rapidly growing city both in its downtown and neighborhoods.

Shea: Greater participation within our city and broader community is quite important to me. Holland’s diverse array of residents with unique backgrounds and experiences is undeniably our greatest strength. By fostering inclusivity and engagement at every civic level, we position ourselves as an exceptionally resilient Midwest community.

