New Holland Construction Offers Construction Machine Operation Course for Women in Brazil

A woman learning to operate a New Holland Construction machine.

In Brazil, New Holland Construction, a CNH industrial brand, held a five day course on backhoe operation in late August for women who wish to enter the world of construction machinery operation or leverage their career in this sector.

The course, which took place in Sarzedo, Minas Gerais, was part of the Together to Build movement – an effort that New Holland Construction has long pioneered. Together to Build aims to promote the inclusion of women in the construction sector as machine operators, a profession that is still mostly made up of men. A key partner of the project is Women in Construction, an NGO that has helped over 5,000 women bolster their careers in the sector by offering them free courses and workshops.

Giovanni Borgonovo, Marketing Manager of New Holland Construction for Latin America, says the idea for Together to Build arose from customers’ difficulty in finding skilled labor. "When we help create more opportunities for women to work and gain financial independence, we are increasing their self-esteem and achieving more equality in a male-dominated market. The goal of the Together to Build movement is not only to empower, but also to encourage their inclusion in this sector and to meet this shortage of qualified professionals."

Modern construction machinery is increasingly connected and sustainable. Currently, New Holland Construction products come out of the factory equipped with digital systems that ensure more efficiency, low operating cost and greater profitability. However, the Brazilian market still has machines in full operation with up to 15 years of use. As equipment becomes more advanced, professionals need to be prepared to transition. Dealing with the greater technological capabilities of newer machines requires training.

"Many manufacturers make modern and connected equipment available to their customers, but the country still lacks the people able to operate it efficiently; there are very few professionals with the necessary training. A large portion of Brazil still learns the craft from a friend, relative or more experienced operator, who are not always able to impart the technological knowledge needed for most modern equipment", highlights Ésio Dinis, Product Marketing Manager at New Holland Construction Brazil.

Data from Brazil’s Ministry of Labor and Employment indicates that the female presence in the country’s construction sector has increased by about 50% in the last decade. This represents more than 200,000 women working in this segment.

"There is demand in the market and by training women so that they can qualify and compete for these vacancies, New Holland Construction is improving inclusion and furthering the evolution of construction", reinforces the Brand Communication Coordinator of New Holland Construction, Fernanda Cruz.

New Holland Construction also has a site with content on the job market, career tips and more for all women who wish to enter the world of construction machinery operation. To learn more visit https://newholland.com.br/ce/juntasparaconstruir

