Holland couple publishes children’s book adapting popular Bible verse

HOLLAND — A new book from a Holland couple will introduce readers to a Bible blessing often used by pastors at the end of a service.

Eric and Meredith Schrotenboer published their sixth book, their first through publisher Zonderkidz, titled “This Special Blessing For You,” on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The book is illustrated by Denise Hughes.

“This Special Blessing For You” is an adaptation of Numbers 6: 22-27, also known as the Aaronic Blessing.

“Oftentimes, this is the verse used at the end of the service, the pastor will speak it over congregation,” Eric — a pastor, filmmaker and music composer — said. “The understanding in the Hebrew mindset is that it’s a way for God to transfer power to the people, so they would be equipped to go out in the world and do what God called them to do."

The cover of "This Special Blessing for You" by Eric and Meredith Schrotenboer. The book published Feb. 20, 2024.

The book is for parents, grandparents or other adults to read over their children, as a way of giving them the blessing.

“We love this verse and we love to teach our kids about the Bible,” Eric said. “We were able to adapt this blessing … and give kids a version they can understand."

The 32-page book has rhyming pairs of pages with positive messages. Meredith, a former journalist who now works in communications, said the illustrations are inclusive, so all children can relate to the contents.

Eric and Meredith Schrotenboer, who recently published "This Special Blessing for You."

“We really wanted every child to feel like they were represented in this book,” she said. “The places you see in the book could be Anywhere, USA. That was really one of our hopes, that kiddos would see themselves."

Eric and Meredith will hold a storytime and signing event from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Baker Book House in Grand Rapids. They’re also scheduled for an event at Family Central in downtown Holland on March 23.

The Schrotenboers' company, Fresh Wind Studios, provides resources to help children and families better understand “the historical, geographical and cultural context of the Bible.”

For more information on their books and other works, visit freshwindstudios.com.

