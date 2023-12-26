HOLLAND TWP. — It wasn't a very merry Christmas for one Oasis Mobile Mart employee, who suffered burns to her chest and neck when a thief threw coffee in her face.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25, to the station at 9673 Adams St. in Holland Township. They believe a male suspect entered the store, poured a cup of coffee and brought it to the counter.

When told the price, instead of paying, he threw the coffee in the female employee's face, grabbed the cash drawer and left the building. The employee was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his mid-20s, with a thin build. He was wearing a ball cap and a face mask. Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland employee burned by coffee in Christmas morning robbery