Holland, Frankenmuth rank on national list of 'Christmassy towns'

When Christmassy-feeling places come to mind, Michiganders tend to think of Traverse City, Mackinac Island, Marquette, or Petoskey.

Yet, these two locations will have you feeling like a main character in a Hallmark movie. Ranking high on a national survey evaluating Christmas-like towns perfect for the holiday season are Holland and Frankenmuth.

According to a survey conducted by Mixbook, a highly rated photo book brand, Holland ranked No. 8 and Frankenmuth ranked No. 20 out of the top 75 most “Christmassy towns” in America. A total of 3,000 families were polled to determine the list.

Leslie Albertson, Director of Brand at Mixbook, said she hopes the survey results help families create fun holiday experiences.

Holland, Michigan, is being cited as one of the most festive places to spend Christmas.

“We hope our guide inspires families to experience these wonderful destinations that celebrate the essence of Christmas,” she said. “Visiting these festive towns provides a unique opportunity to create lasting memories, connect with loved ones, and celebrate the spirit of the season.”

Holland, the top-ranked Michigan location on the list, is primarily known for its European-style holiday market, Kerstmarkt. The outdoor event runs through Dec. 16, featuring various treats, hand-made gifts and crafts. According to a news release, the town is also known for its Parade of Lights and Dutch cultural elements, like visits from Sinterklaas. Furthermore, the historic downtown area has a welcoming spirit with tree lighting ceremonies, caroling, and quant shops and cafés.

Frankenmuth, another Michigan location at No. 20 on the list, is home to the world’s largest Christmas store, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. Additionally, the Bavarian-style town hosts various holiday events including markets, parades, live music, and more, according to the release. Authentic German cuisine is also available at family-style restaurants like Zehnder’s.

Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth on Oct. 20, 2021.

The top five locations included Pigeon Forge in Tennessee, Durango in Colorado, Lake Placid in New York, Stowe in Vermont, and Alexandria in Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Holland, Frankenmuth rank on national list of 'Christmassy towns'