Holland Home, a longtime South Holland senior living facility, set to close in January

Celebrate Senior Living in South Holland, formerly the Holland Home and a retirement residence for south suburban residents since 1974, is set to close in January.

“It’s had a very rich history, going back to the time when it was the Holland Home,” South Holland Mayor Don A. DeGraff said Friday.

DeGraff said he learned of the closure a little over a month ago at the same time staff and residents were notified.

“Our first concern is to make sure that residents are taken care of,” he said.

DeGraff said the second focus from the village’s perspective is to make sure that whatever company or nonprofit takes over the facility is a good steward.

A spokesman for Celebrate South Holland confirmed the closure but provided no additional comment. Provident Healthcare Management which owns the Celebrate chain including other locations in Niles and For Wayne, Indiana, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The facility was the subject of controversy when, in 2015, the death of a 98-year-old resident was ruled a homicide caused by “inappropriate administration of medication by medical personnel.”

Five others were hospitalized two of which also died. The facility was under different leadership at the time and was a nonprofit called Holland Home. It’s current ownership is for-profit.

Despite this bad publicity, the facility has long offered important services in the region, including independent living and assisted living. One leader in the South Holland religious community expressed sadness when she learned about the closure Friday.

“I think it’s a wonderful facility. My mother’s best friend was in there and I would go and see her all the time,” said Betty Wilson, a minister at Breaking Bread Fellowship Ministries. “I think it’s rather sad.”

The nursing home facility on the Celebrate campus is owned by a different company called Elevate Care. Elevate Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This news comes just a day after another decades old senior living facility in Crete closed its doors at the end of November.

It is still unclear why the facility is closing and how many residents are still at Celebrate in South Holland. Although DeGraff confirmed the company has Jan. 10 circled as the official closure date, he said discussions with the firm lead him to believe that date is flexible if residents need more time to find their next home.

“It’s well known that it’s been difficult in the last 10, 15 years or so to run senior living facilities,” DeGraff said. “We, as a village, have always been there to support those facilities ... We will continue to do that.”

