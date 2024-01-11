Holland Hospital moves endocrinology office to allow for more patients

HOLLAND — A specialty office for Holland Hospital has relocated to allow for additional patient capacity.

The hospital announced a new location for its endocrinology office Tuesday, Jan. 9. The same services will now be offered at 3235 N. Wellness Drive, Building A, Suite 120 in Holland Township. The office was previously housed in Holland Hospital Family Medicine.

Switching locations helps “better serve the community and accommodate the growing demand for specialized endocrinology services,” the hospital said.

Holland Hospital Endocrinology offers diagnosis, treatment and management of all endocrine and hormone-related conditions. Physicians at the office include Karl Nadolsky, Joseph Postma and Elizabeth Sayers.

Conditions may include obesity and weight-related disorders like metabolic syndrome; diabetes; conditions related to the pituitary, thyroid and adrenal glands; bone and calcium disorders; and sexual and reproductive hormone disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome, menopausal hormone therapy and male hypogonadism.

Learn more at hollandhospital.org/endocrinology.

