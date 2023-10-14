Holland Hospital, Shoreline Orthopaedics break ground on 'milestone' new facility

ZEELAND TWP. — A new option for orthopedic care is coming to West Michigan. Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new joint venture Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The new building will be located on Westpark Way in Zeeland Township, near the existing Holland Hospital Medical Building. The $28.9 million, 40,000-square-foot facility is set to open in 2025.

More: Holland Hospital, Shoreline Orthopaedics partnering for new facility in Zeeland

Mark Pawlak, executive vice president of Holland Hospital, said the facility will help care for West Michigan’s growing population.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“As many of you know, West Michigan is among the fastest growing areas in the state,” Pawlak said Tuesday. “As our population ages and residents stay more physically active, the demand for outpatient orthopedic services and surgeries will continue to expand well into that future.”

The new facility builds on more than four decades of partnership between the two organizations. It’s one both are excited to see continue.

Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics announced the facility in May. When complete, it will house an outpatient surgery center for orthopedic surgical services, an orthopedic-focused urgent care, clinical offices for orthopedic surgeons, and more.

Having these services under one roof will lead to more efficient patient care, according to Bruce Stewart, an orthopedic surgeon with Shoreline Orthopaedics

“This helps to streamline the process of musculoskeletal care,” he said. “So wherever you hurt, from your neck to your fingertips, from your back to your toes and anywhere in between, this location likely will be the only place you ever need to go."

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

The center is Holland Hospital’s second new facility to begin construction this year. In April, the hospital broke ground on a new medical building in Saugatuck. That building, a 16,940-square-foot facility, is expected to open in the spring.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Hospital, Shoreline Orthopaedics break ground on new facility