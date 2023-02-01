PARK TWP. — A man arrested in Park Township on Monday, Jan. 30, and charged with assault is suspected in two other incidents.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disorderly subject call off Butternut Drive in Park Township just after 2 a.m. Monday. The call was related to a disturbance at a home and involved “acquaintances of a male subject,” OCSO said.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man armed with a handgun had fired several shots. No people or property were struck and no one was injured.

A suspect identified as 21-year-old Damion Norwood of Holland was arraigned Tuesday on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and firearms, aiming without malice.

More charges are pending. OCSO has linked Norwood to two other incidents in the area, including stealing items from a gas station in Holland shortly after midnight Monday and a felonious assault in Allendale Township. The former investigation is being handled by the Holland Department of Public Safety.

The felonious assault involving a handgun in Allendale Township took place Jan. 14. During that incident, which happened around 11:15 p.m. on Cottage Cove Drive, a male subject pointed a handgun at another male in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, but the suspect fled the scene prior to deputies arriving. Charges are pending, OCSO said.

Subscribe:Receive unlimited access to your breaking news coverage

Norwood remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail with a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland man arrested for assault, suspected in two other incidents