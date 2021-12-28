Holland man arrested for suspected homicide

HOLLAND — A Holland man has been arrested for homicide in connection to the death of a woman who was found dead in residence Sunday night.

The Holland Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man, who’s name is being withheld pending arraignment, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, to a residence in the 200 block of West Ninth Street on a report of a 25-year-old woman found dead. Initial investigation led police to believe the death was suspicious. Upon further investigation, HDPS determined the death was a homicide.

A suspect was identified and eventually arrested Tuesday. The suspect was “well known” to the victim, according to HDPS.

An open murder warrant has been authorized by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s office. Names of the suspect and victim will be released following arraignment, which is expected either late Tuesday or Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact HDPS at 616-355-1150 or by email at policetips@cityofholland.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, by visiting mosotips.com or by texting “OCMTIP” and their message to 274637.

