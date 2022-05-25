Holland man critically stabbed repeatedly, suspect in custody

HOLLAND TWP. — A Holland man was critically stabbed Tuesday, according to police.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls of a male subject being stabbed multiple times at 5:28 p.m. on May 24 in the 13700 block of Westwood Lane. According to police, there was a verbal argument between a 31-year-old Holland man who arrived at the scene and the victim, a 25-year-old Holland man. During the argument, the 31-year-old stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen.

The victim was critically injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police identified a suspect during the investigation, who was later taken into police custody without further incident.

The sheriff's office stated there is no threat to the public and this stabbing is not related to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the Tuesday stabbing is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or 877-887-4536.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by AMR Ambulance and the Holland Department of Public Safety.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland stabbing suspect in custody, victim critically injured