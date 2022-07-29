Holland man sentenced to 2 days in jail for steakhouse parking lot fight

HOLLAND TWP. — A man has been sentenced to serve two days in jail for a fight outside a restaurant near Holland that left one person injured.

David Zavala, 25 of Holland, was also ordered to pay a $658 fine for carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

A Holland man was sentenced to two days in jail for an altercation outside Brann's Steakhouse earlier this year.

On Jan. 23, a fight broke out in the parking lot of Brann’s Steakhouse in Holland Township. Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot during the fight. No one was shot, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

When deputies arrived, there was one man, a 33-year-old from Fennville, who was unresponsive on the ground. Police said the man suffered serious injuries from the fight, but was not shot. He suffered face and head injuries and was treated at the hospital and was released.

Deputies saw a black SUV speeding from the parking lot. After a short chase, the vehicle was stopped near 120th Avenue at Felch Street, authorities say. Three people were taken into custody.

Celeste Salas, a 24-year-old from Holland, pleaded guilty in June to assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer. A charge of assaulting, resisting, obstructing an officer causing injury was dismissed. Salas’ sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Two other people are expected to face charges in the case.

