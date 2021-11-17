Holland man sentenced for running over, killing woman with car

GRAND HAVEN — A Holland man has been sentenced to 8 years and 11 months in a state prison for running over a woman with a car, killing her.

The incident occurred at the 136th One Stop party store, 690 136th Ave., Holland.

A fight broke out between two groups of people in the parking lot of the business shortly after midnight Sept. 10, 2019, and Melissa Yates, a 41-year-old Zeeland woman, was knocked to the ground.

Melissa Yates

Five people got into a Dodge Charger, which ran over Yates as it drove away. Yates, a mother of two, died later that day at a local hospital from her injuries.

Witnesses and video surveillance appeared to show Sebastian Villarreal was the driver of the car, but it took police months to track him down.

Villarreal was arrested more than a year later in Mexico with the help of U.S. Marshals and Mexican law enforcement and extradited to Michigan.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 6 in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court to failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death when at fault, a felony.

Judge Karen Miedema handed down the prison sentence, 107 to 270 months in prison, during a Monday sentencing hearing. Villarreal also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender-second offense charge, according to court staff.

"I think it was a weight off the family's shoulders now that it has been resolved after over two years," said Cara Wilkinson, assistant prosecutor with the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office. "I'm happy for the family that they finally have closure."

Yates' mother, daughter and niece gave victim impact statements before sentencing.

Another man, Eliud Vazquez, 17 years old at the time, was also convicted of assault and sentenced to jail time for using a tire iron to attack a man during the fight that night.

Vazquez was part of the group of five individuals who arrived and left together in the Dodge Charger.

