HOLLAND — A Holland woman has been charged in the drowning of her infant in August.

Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was arraigned earlier this week in Ottawa County's 58th District Court on an involuntary manslaughter charge, according to a statement from the Holland Department of Public Safety.

More:One-year-old dies after drowning incident at Gateway Mission

Responders were dispatched to Gateway Mission's Women and Children's Center for a near-drowning incident around 9 p.m. Aug. 9. Officers were told a 1-year-old child was being given a bath and nearly drowned in the bathtub in a resident's room.

First responders administered CPR on the child, who was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The baby died at the hospital two weeks later.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charge against Robinson.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Robinson was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the statement. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@sentinel-standard.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland mother charged in drowning of infant in August