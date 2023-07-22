Holland mother pleads no contest in drowning of infant daughter

HOLLAND — A local woman charged with the drowning of her infant in August has pled no contest and will face sentencing in the coming days.

Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was arraigned in Ottawa County's 58th District Court in November on an involuntary manslaughter charge, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Responders were dispatched to Gateway Mission's Women and Children's Center for a near-drowning incident around 9 p.m. Aug. 9. Officers were told a child was being given a bath and nearly drowned in the bathtub in a resident's room.

First responders administered CPR on the child, who was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The baby died at the hospital two weeks later.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the charge against Robinson, who was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

WZZM first reported the no-contest plea Friday, adding the 11-month-old child was named Rosalyn. Robinson allegedly left Rosalyn and her other child in the tub. She told detectives she removed the older child after she started coughing and left Rosalyn alone.

WZZM reports Robinson told police she was struggling to put the older daughter in a diaper and was on the phone with her boyfriend. This went on for about 10 minutes.

