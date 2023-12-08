HOLLAND — Holland has been named one of the country's most "Christmassy" towns.

According to a survey conducted by Mixbook, a highly rated photo book brand, Holland ranked 8 and Frankenmuth ranked 20 out of the 75 most “Christmassy Towns in America." A total of 3,000 families were polled to create the list.

Holland has been named one of the country's most "Christmassy" towns.

Leslie Albertson, director of brand at Mixbook, hopes the survey results help families create fun holiday experiences.

“We hope our guide inspires families to experience these wonderful destinations that celebrate the essence of Christmas,” she said. “Visiting these festive towns provides a unique opportunity to create lasting memories, connect with loved ones, and celebrate the spirit of the season.”

Holland is primarily known for its European-style holiday market, Kerstmarkt. The outdoor event runs through Dec. 16 and features various treats, hand-made gifts and crafts. The town is also known for its Parade of Lights and cultural elements, like visits from Sinterklaas, plus mom-and-pop shops and warm cafés.

Frankenmuth is home to the world’s largest Christmas store, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

Frankenmuth, meanwhile, is home to the world’s largest Christmas store, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. The Bavarian-style town hosts various holiday events, including markets, parades, live music and more, according to a release. Authentic German cuisine is available at family-style restaurants like Zehnder’s.

Top five locations include Pigeon Forge in Tennessee, Durango in Colorado, Lake Placid in New York, Stowe in Vermont, and Alexandria in Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Holland named one of America's most 'Christmassy' towns