HOLLAND — Holland residents are being asked to shelter in place following an early Friday morning shooting.

Around 3:15 a.m. March 3, officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety were sent to an apartment on Abbey Court near Stratford Way for a shooting.

Responding officers found one person shot. Their condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but Captain Keith Mulder of the Holland Department of Public Safety said police believe it was not a random shooting and that the suspect was known to the victim.

HDPS is working to find the shooter and is asking those who live nearby to shelter in place. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The man is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and bike sweatpants or joggers.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland police ask residents to shelter in place after shooting