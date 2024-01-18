Holland police investigating armed robbery at Admiral Discount Tobacco store

HOLLAND — The Holland Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at an Admiral Discount Tobacco.

HDPS officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, to a report of an armed robbery at 1111 S. Washington Ave. in Holland.

Staff reported two people entered the store, displayed handguns and demanded cash, according to HDPS. Clerks turned over the cash from the register to the suspects. They fled out the door and got into a blue four-door car that left southbound on Washington. The vehicle was described as being “Toyota-style."

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

The first suspect is described by the HDPS as a Black male, heavy set, wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and a black ski mask. The second suspect is described as a male of an unknown race, average build, wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt and a white ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and a message to 274637, or going online and submitting a tip using the online form at mosotips.com.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@sentinel-standard.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland police investigating armed robbery at Admiral Discount Tobacco