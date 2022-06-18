Holland Public names new principals for Holland High, Jefferson Elementary

HOLLAND — A pair of Holland Public Schools buildings officially have new leaders after the school board approved a handful of administrative hires this week.

During a study session Monday, June 13, the HPS Board of Education approved five administrative hires, including new principals at Jefferson Elementary and Holland High. Assistant principals for Jefferson and Holland Middle were also approved, as was a new assistant CFO.

From left: Sara Folkert, Andrea Mehall and Rakendra Davis. Folkert will be the next principal at Jefferson Elementary, Mehall will be the principal at Holland High and Davis is the next assistant principal at Holland Middle School.

Andrea Mehall will be the new principal at Holland High School for the 2022-23 school year. She came to HPS in 2014 and has served as the director of Holland Early College since then. Her previous roles include teaching science, biology/human anatomy and physiology.

Mehall takes over for Katie Pennington, who moved into the role of associate superintendent for human resources this month.

Sara Folkert is being hired as the new principal at Jefferson Elementary. She comes to Holland from Baseline Middle School in South Haven, where she is an assistant principal.

Folkert has taught third grade, elementary STEM and middle school math, science and language arts. She also served as an intervention coordinator and a gifted and talented coordinator.

Students arrive at Jefferson Elementary School for the first day of the 2021-22 school year. The building will have a new principal, Sara Folkert, for the 2022-23 school year.

Current HPS teacher Rakendra Davis will move into an assistant principal position at Holland Middle School. Davis has 12 years of teaching experience in Florida, South Carolina and Michigan, including the last five at HPS.

She has also taken on leadership roles as School Improvement Chair in the district and a role on the PBIS team.

The Holland Public Schools Board of Education approved several administrative hires during a study session meeting Monday, June 13.

Another HPS teacher will move into the assistant principal role at Jefferson. Jennifer Heinritz has taught in Holland since 2005, including the last six as a first grade teacher. Heinritz has also served a variety of leadership roles in the district, including School Improvement Chair, PBIS Chair and an English as a second language interventionist and coach.

Tyler Weavers has been hired as the new assistant CFO in the district. He has served two years as the budget and audit analyst for Ottawa County and previously was the accounting supervisor at West Ottawa Public Schools.

